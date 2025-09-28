RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 525.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VHT opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

