Congress Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 25,410 HP Inc. $HPQ

Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

