HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Stake Lessened by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 80.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $419.77 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $422.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

