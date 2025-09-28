BayBridge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE TTE opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why a $4.5 Billion Smart Debt Move Is Fueling Dell’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.