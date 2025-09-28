BayBridge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

