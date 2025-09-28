iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

