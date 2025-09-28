Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $324,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $74.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

