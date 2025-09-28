Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.