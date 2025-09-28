SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.2%

AEM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $164.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.