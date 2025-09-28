BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 6.5% increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

BancFirst has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

