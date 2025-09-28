Palisades Investment Partners LLC Sells 938 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Palisades Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. GeneDx comprises 3.3% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of GeneDx worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WGS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 184.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,870 shares of company stock valued at $69,280,301. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $117.21 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,344.20 and a beta of 2.04.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

