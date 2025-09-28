Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

