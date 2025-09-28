Coastline Trust Co Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

