Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Transdigm Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,297.46 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,403.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,412.48.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

