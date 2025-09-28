Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

