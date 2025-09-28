Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

