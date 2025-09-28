AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,517,000 after buying an additional 1,621,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,234,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,761,000 after buying an additional 1,070,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,853,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

