Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.91 and last traded at $179.69. 8,547,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,927,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.