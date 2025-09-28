San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,875,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,125,000 after buying an additional 1,122,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

