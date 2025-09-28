Coastline Trust Co Has $716,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $237.89 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.01.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

