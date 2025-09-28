Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

