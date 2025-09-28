Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CION Investment Corporation $CION

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $501.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.12. CION Investment Corporation has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

