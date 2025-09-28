Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $179,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $153,180,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.3%

IDXX stock opened at $632.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

