Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $306.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

