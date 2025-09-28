Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Acquired by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

