Symmetry Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ameren by 10.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 61.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of AEE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

