2,769 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,520,816 shares of company stock worth $979,873,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

