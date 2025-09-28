City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $415.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

