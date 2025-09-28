City Holding Co. Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.