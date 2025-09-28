Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

