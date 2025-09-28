Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $138.57 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.