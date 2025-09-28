Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.1% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Macquarie cut Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $33.13 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

