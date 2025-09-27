Jentner Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $298.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.70. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

