iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.