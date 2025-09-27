Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,174 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

