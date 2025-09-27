Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VBK opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.