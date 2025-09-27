CX Institutional Purchases 30,827 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

CX Institutional boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2,597.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 231.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Steven Madden by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.