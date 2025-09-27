Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,592 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.