Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,262 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 318,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 809.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Docusign stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,094.72. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,496. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.