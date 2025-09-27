Norden Group LLC Purchases 975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.