Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.