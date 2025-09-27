Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells $30,187.02 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $30,187.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,248.54. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Torrid Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $1.77 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

