Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 506.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after buying an additional 2,603,959 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $112,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.