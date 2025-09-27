Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $463.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

