Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,386 Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFCA stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

