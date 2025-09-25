Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 197,274 shares worth $67,044,814. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $339.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.64 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

