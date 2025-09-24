Vestment Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vestment Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Vestment Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

