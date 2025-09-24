Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day moving average is $200.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

