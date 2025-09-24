Carr Financial Group Corp Buys 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 457,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

