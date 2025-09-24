Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Position Reduced by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.9% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

