2,937 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Purchased by Charter Capital Management LLC DE

Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

